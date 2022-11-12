IKAB Securities & Investment standalone net profit declines 42.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.71% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of IKAB Securities & Investment declined 42.16% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.71% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.666.77 -61 OPM %98.1297.64 -PBDT2.403.06 -22 PBT2.403.06 -22 NP1.773.06 -42
