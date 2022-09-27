Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising options

JUST IN
Manappuram Finance is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore / offshore securities market by Public Issue, on Private Placement Basis or through issuing Commercial Papers. Based on the prevailing market conditions, the Board of Directors / Financial Resources and Management Committee / Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during the month of October 2022.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 10:28 IST

