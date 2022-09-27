Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising options

-
-
In month of October 2022Manappuram Finance is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore / offshore securities market by Public Issue, on Private Placement Basis or through issuing Commercial Papers. Based on the prevailing market conditions, the Board of Directors / Financial Resources and Management Committee / Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during the month of October 2022.
