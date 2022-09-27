JUST IN
IDFC Foundation to divests its entire stake in Delhi Integrated Unit - Modal Transit System

IDFC announced that as part of the company's efforts for corporate simplification/ restructuring, IDFC Foundation (wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC and a non-profit organisation) has entered into share purchase agreement for sale of entire equity stake of 50% in Delhi Integrated Unit - Modal Transit System (DIMITs) held by IDFC Foundation to Bharat Telematics.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:18 IST

