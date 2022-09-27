63 Moons to support Spuma's pan-Europe digital market ecosystem

63 Moons Technologies would back and boost Italy based Spuma SRL, with its next-generation technology capabilities and solutions to create a Digital Market ecosystem for revitalised goods in the pan-Europe multi-million euro() project and offering efficient and high value procurement and exchange proficiencies of revitalised goods.

This will be one of the biggest production PoC (proof of concept) establishing trust and traceability, at par with smart chain technology.

Spuma SRL will leverage 63moons' expertise on real-time mission critical solutions, using the latest technology suite. 63moons will be offering SaaS(Software as a Service) model with earnings by way of share in revenue by transaction charges & services earned by the digital ecosystem which is the innovative model of 63moons for high-growth IP monetization given similar to Indian exchanges.

63moons will evaluate global giants in cloud computing services like Amazon's AWS, Microsoft's Azure and Google cloud for deploying the technology.

Spuma SRL will be offerings these services initially from Italy, followed by extending to all the European Union countries (by way of proposed capital participation by the respective government agencies) and users of the platform (by their respective business community).

63 moons technologies would be offering exclusive perpetual technology licence & support partner for the production, installation, and maintenance of the software application for the entire project, which is essential for a pan European digital infrastructure project of such large scale, while the remaining operational functions will be carried out by Spuma SRL, a company specialised in scientific, technical, and commercial development of engineering, industrialisation, strategic, and marketing use of circular economy.

