EL Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 12.84 croreNet profit of EL Forge reported to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 23.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 49.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.8412.15 6 49.7742.46 17 OPM %1.87-12.51 -1.57-6.08 - PBDT0.16-3.07 LP 0.25-5.92 LP PBT-1.30-4.79 73 -6.36-12.77 50 NP28.32-3.65 LP 23.26-11.63 LP
