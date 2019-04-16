Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Ujaas Energy Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd and Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2019.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 254.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6081 shares in the past one month.
Ujaas Energy Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 8.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18416 shares in the past one month.
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd soared 14.70% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13017 shares in the past one month.
8K Miles Software Services Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 135.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69853 shares in the past one month.
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd advanced 9.93% to Rs 7.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3662 shares in the past one month.
