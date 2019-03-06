JUST IN
8K Miles Software Services consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 260.56 crore

Net profit of 8K Miles Software Services rose 3.01% to Rs 46.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 260.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 223.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales260.56223.88 16 OPM %34.3334.28 -PBDT85.9375.25 14 PBT74.2766.65 11 NP46.1544.80 3

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:36 IST

