Elevated Food Prices Push Up Consumer Price Index Near 5%

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a rise of 4.91% year-on-year in November on the back of a rise in vegetable prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed.

Core inflation, which is the non-food non-fuel component of the CPI basket, stood at 6.1% against 5.8% seen in the month before. Inflation in the food basket in November rose to 1.87% from 0.85% a month ago.

