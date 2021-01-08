Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2021.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spiked 14.60% to Rs 182.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20113 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd soared 12.92% to Rs 730. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2391 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 12.24% to Rs 32.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd added 9.94% to Rs 26.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd spurt 7.52% to Rs 242.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6538 shares in the past one month.

