Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd extends losses

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.05, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 11.4% rally in NIFTY and a 31.75% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.05, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13661.25. The Sensex is at 46664.14, down 0.63%.Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has eased around 6.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 18.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1765.55, down 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)