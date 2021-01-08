Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 383.19 points or 1.54% at 25332.5 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.95%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.85%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.14%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.83%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brightcom Group Ltd (up 2.45%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.32%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.15%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.06%), and Infosys Ltd (up 1.85%).

On the other hand, Mphasis Ltd (down 3.07%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.23%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (down 0.77%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 322.09 or 0.67% at 48415.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.4 points or 0.72% at 14238.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.4 points or 0.9% at 18942.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.95 points or 0.78% at 6333.07.

On BSE,1720 shares were trading in green, 590 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)