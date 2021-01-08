Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 60.73 points or 2.38% at 2610 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 8.79%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 7.79%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.67%),DLF Ltd (up 2.24%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.8%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.37%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.46%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.45%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 322.09 or 0.67% at 48415.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.4 points or 0.72% at 14238.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 169.4 points or 0.9% at 18942.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.95 points or 0.78% at 6333.07.

On BSE,1720 shares were trading in green, 590 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

