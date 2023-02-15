Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 36.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.31% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 36.89% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.31% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.391.5985.7784.281.681.231.671.221.671.22

