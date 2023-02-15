Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 36.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.31% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 36.89% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.31% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.391.59 50 OPM %85.7784.28 -PBDT1.681.23 37 PBT1.671.22 37 NP1.671.22 37
