JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 36.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.31% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 36.89% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.31% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.391.59 50 OPM %85.7784.28 -PBDT1.681.23 37 PBT1.671.22 37 NP1.671.22 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU