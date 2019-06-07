JUST IN
Elpro International reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.36% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net loss of Elpro International reported to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1967.39% to Rs 86.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 56.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.8517.34 -14 56.0461.12 -8 OPM %-51.9261.94 -37.0462.30 - PBDT-13.392.06 PL 103.325.11 1922 PBT-13.611.85 PL 102.424.17 2356 NP-5.721.85 PL 86.214.17 1967

