Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gravita India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd, Max Ventures and Industries Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2021.

Gravita India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd, Max Ventures and Industries Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2021.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd surged 19.77% to Rs 145.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd spiked 18.41% to Rs 110.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34149 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd soared 14.50% to Rs 57.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95246 shares in the past one month.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd advanced 14.06% to Rs 60.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18233 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd jumped 13.64% to Rs 78.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)