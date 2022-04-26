Emami Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.65% in last one year as compared to a 16.76% gain in NIFTY and a 10.74% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 17109.15. The Sensex is at 57057.28, up 0.84%. Emami Ltd has added around 10.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37167.4, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)