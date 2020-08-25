Emami Ltd up for fifth session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.8, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.69% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.67% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.8, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11471.5. The Sensex is at 38852.69, up 0.14%. Emami Ltd has risen around 51.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31642, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

