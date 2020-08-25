Almondz Global Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2020.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 14.77 at 11:39 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2826 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 10.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3366 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd spiked 17.47% to Rs 111.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3699 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd spurt 16.24% to Rs 34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 358 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd gained 15.41% to Rs 21.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

