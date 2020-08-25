Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Max Financial Services Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Timken India Ltd and LIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2020.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 130.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16653 shares in the past one month.

Max Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.24% to Rs 628. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 9.94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd added 8.35% to Rs 1132.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2813 shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose 8.28% to Rs 299.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

