Embassy Office Parks REIT constructs flyover at Embassy Manyata, Bengaluru

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced the opening of a 3-lane flyover at Embassy Manyata Business Park ('Embassy Manyata') in Bengaluru.

Constructed and funded by Embassy REIT at a cost of Rs 183 crore, the project is a part of infrastructure initiatives in and around the park for which Embassy REIT has invested over Rs 400 crores over the past 5 years.

Spread over 121 acres, Embassy Manyata caters to over 100,000 employees from 42 top-notch corporates; and continues to be a major economic centre of Bengaluru contributing over Rs 130 crores in various taxes annually.

The flyover dovetails with and adds to the various under-development and upcoming infrastructure initiatives in the park, including South India's largest hotel and conference centre slated to open in May 2022.

