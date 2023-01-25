Easy Trip Planners to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations

-
ALSO READ
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves fund raising and increase in authorized share capital
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves stock split and bonus issue of 3:1
Easy Trip Planners gains on acquiring 75% stake in Nutana Aviation
Thomas Cook spurts after Q1 net loss narrows
Easy Trip Planners' board to meet on Jan 24 to consider acquisition proposals
-
The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 24 January 2023 has inter-alia, considered and approved the acquisition of Glegoo Innovations ('Investee Company) by acquiring 55% share capital of the Investee Company for a cash consideration of Rs 3 crore.
Glegoo Innovations will add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its business for online tours and travel related services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU