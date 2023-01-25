Easy Trip Planners to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations

JUST IN
The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 24 January 2023 has inter-alia, considered and approved the acquisition of Glegoo Innovations ('Investee Company) by acquiring 55% share capital of the Investee Company for a cash consideration of Rs 3 crore.

Glegoo Innovations will add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its business for online tours and travel related services.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:16 IST

