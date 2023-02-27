Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 281.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 60.33 croreNet Loss of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 281.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 144.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 60.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.3397.18 -38 OPM %-84.9343.71 -PBDT-274.05-137.51 -99 PBT-281.98-144.09 -96 NP-281.98-144.09 -96
