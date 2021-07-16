Emmbi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Deep Energy Resources Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2021.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Deep Energy Resources Ltd, TCI Finance Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2021.

Emmbi Industries Ltd tumbled 6.76% to Rs 108.95 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16895 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 6.31% to Rs 68.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5394 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd lost 5.83% to Rs 55.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78780 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd shed 5.34% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2665 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd dropped 5.24% to Rs 171. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)