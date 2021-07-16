Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6572 shares

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, ITI Ltd, United Spirits Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 July 2021.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6572 shares. The stock rose 10.40% to Rs.3,963.95. Volumes stood at 7026 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 24.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.07% to Rs.3,150.00. Volumes stood at 8.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 51.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.66% to Rs.655.25. Volumes stood at 20.96 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 73.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.26% to Rs.138.30. Volumes stood at 21.26 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 74.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.21% to Rs.652.50. Volumes stood at 12.44 lakh shares in the last session.

