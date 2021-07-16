Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 10.47 points or 0.39% at 2697.21 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.44%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.96%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.62%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.54%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.26%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.77%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.59%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.48%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 100.66 or 0.19% at 53058.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.9 points or 0.16% at 15899.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 45.13 points or 0.17% at 26407.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.3 points or 0.25% at 8111.65.

On BSE,1692 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)