Zensar Tech hits all time high; rises 9% in three days

Zensar Technologies jumped 3.32% to Rs 364.30, extending its winning run to third consecutive trading session.Shares of Zensar Technologies zoomed 9% in three trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 334.35 on 13 July 2021. The counter hit a record high of Rs 369.8 in intraday today. The stock has surged 177% from its 52-week low of Rs 131.55 recorded on 17 July 2020.
In the past one month, the stock has risen 20.6% compared with 0.85% rise in Nifty 50 index.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 78.298. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 302.18 and 290.8, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.
Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit dropped 34.87% to Rs 90.63 crore on a 6.21% fall in net sales to Rs 876.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
