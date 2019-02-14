Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.48% to Rs 129.05 croreNet profit of Empire Industries declined 74.19% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.48% to Rs 129.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales129.05103.67 24 OPM %9.629.87 -PBDT11.6325.73 -55 PBT9.0922.72 -60 NP5.0919.72 -74
