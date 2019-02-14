MIC Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.45% to Rs 2.69 croreNet Loss of MIC Electronics reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.45% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.6941.05 -93 OPM %-36.060.07 -PBDT0.740.16 363 PBT-1.18-1.76 33 NP-1.18-1.39 15
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
