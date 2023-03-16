Employees State Insurance Corporation adds 16.27 lakh new members in January

Around 22,800 new establishments have been registered in the month of January 2023 under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, a Labour Ministry statement said. Of the total 16.27 lakh employees added during the month, 7.52 lakh employees aged up to 25 years got registered.
