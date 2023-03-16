JUST IN
Business Standard

Employees State Insurance Corporation adds 16.27 lakh new members in January

Capital Market 

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 16.27 lakh new members in January, according to latest data.

Around 22,800 new establishments have been registered in the month of January 2023 under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, a Labour Ministry statement said. Of the total 16.27 lakh employees added during the month, 7.52 lakh employees aged up to 25 years got registered.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:49 IST

