Domestic fragrance and flavour industry set to see impressive growth

-
ALSO READ
Saucy Affair - 10 new tempting flavours of sauces to make your food go from good to fabulous
Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit declines 97.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Shopper Stop arm inks pact with Shiseido Group
Sensex, Nifty advance in early trade, breadth strong
Nykaa, Blue Dart, Ramco Cements in spotlight
-
Several factors like rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences will be the growth factors. Food and beverages, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, are the major industries of this segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU