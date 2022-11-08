Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 2360.63 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies declined 1.38% to Rs 131.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 2360.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1887.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2360.631887.55 25 OPM %11.5113.77 -PBDT273.92266.39 3 PBT174.65172.40 1 NP131.49133.33 -1
