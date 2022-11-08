Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 2360.63 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies declined 1.38% to Rs 131.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 2360.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1887.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2360.631887.5511.5113.77273.92266.39174.65172.40131.49133.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)