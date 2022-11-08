Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 7.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 91.00 croreNet profit of Themis Medicare declined 7.78% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.00107.39 -15 OPM %23.4621.85 -PBDT25.1925.78 -2 PBT22.6323.40 -3 NP17.7819.28 -8
