JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 7.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 91.00 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare declined 7.78% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.00107.39 -15 OPM %23.4621.85 -PBDT25.1925.78 -2 PBT22.6323.40 -3 NP17.7819.28 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU