Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 7.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Themis Medicare declined 7.78% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.91.00107.3923.4621.8525.1925.7822.6323.4017.7819.28

