Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 1812.98 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 23.51% to Rs 96.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 1812.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1538.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1812.981538.55 18 OPM %13.9514.76 -PBDT254.79226.59 12 PBT161.23146.78 10 NP96.5678.18 24

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:48 IST

