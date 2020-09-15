Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 46.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 85.03% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 46.77% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 85.03% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.461.8796.5391.445.6611.795.6611.795.6010.52

