Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 41.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Ecoplast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Superhouse reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 93.88% to Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Shukra Jewellery reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.88% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.274.41 -94 OPM %-48.15-11.11 -PBDT-0.20-0.55 64 PBT-0.20-0.55 64 NP-0.20-0.55 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU