Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 67.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Winsome Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Winsome Textile Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Winsome Yarns reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
M M Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 85.44% to Rs 6.00 croreNet Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.44% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.0041.20 -85 OPM %-14.00-7.65 -PBDT-0.50-3.06 84 PBT-4.24-6.89 38 NP-4.24-6.89 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU