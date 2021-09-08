Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 67.69 points or 0.89% at 7505.98 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.54%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.25%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.11%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.91%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.36%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.27%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 8.31%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 4.24%), and Oil India Ltd (up 4.02%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.16 or 0.43% at 58026.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.55 points or 0.45% at 17284.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.87 points or 0.16% at 27392.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.15 points or 0.29% at 8437.86.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

