Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 38.99 points or 0.45% at 8620.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 5.72%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 5.46%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 4.52%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.91%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.02%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.79%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 9.99%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 8.48%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 8.33%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 423.49 or 0.74% at 57944.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.35 points or 0.67% at 17360.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 133.23 points or 0.46% at 28911.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.28 points or 0.66% at 8687.33.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1507 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

