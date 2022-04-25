Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 204.94 points or 2.35% at 8509.8 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.63%), Coal India Ltd (down 5.24%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 5.16%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.94%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 4.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.36%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.92%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.9%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.61%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.61%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.89%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.42%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.69%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.15 or 1.03% at 56608.

The Nifty 50 index was down 203.55 points or 1.19% at 16968.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 433.08 points or 1.48% at 28814.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 132.47 points or 1.53% at 8528.94.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2448 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

