Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 61.02 points or 0.32% at 19046.36 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.66%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.7%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.35%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.32%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.29%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.43%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.39%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.38 or 0.56% at 60097.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.9 points or 0.58% at 17940.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.25 points or 0.3% at 29409.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.59 points or 0.18% at 9185.96.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1132 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

