GNA Axles Q4 PAT up 8.7% YoY to Rs 18 crore

GNA Axles reported 8.7% rise in net profit to Rs 18.13 crore as revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 300.48 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 0.8% YoY to Rs 275.94 crore.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 24.54 crore, up by 6.2% from Rs 23.11 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company reported 25.7% increase in net profit to Rs 88.78 crore on a 42.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,270.47 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2022.
GNA Axles is the flagship company of the GNA Group. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying axle shafts and spindles to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers.
The scrip fell 3.53% to currently trade at Rs 535 on the BSE.
