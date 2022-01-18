Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 65.7 points or 0.35% at 19026.97 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.37%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.75%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.5%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.36%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.86%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.3%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.16%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 69.51 or 0.11% at 61239.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.35 points or 0.17% at 18277.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.56 points or 0.36% at 31026.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.77 points or 0.11% at 9221.7.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1684 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

