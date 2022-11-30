Enhanced connectivity in Northeast to help bolster tourism and trade in region

JUST IN
Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with General (Dr) V. K. Singh(Retd.) Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated multiple flights to further expand the connectivity to Northeaster Region. Enhanced connectivity in the Northeastern region of India will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states.

In his inaugural address, Scindia said that previous governments used to give hope, but nothing was being implemented. In the last eight years, the Modi government has given unprecedented priority to the Northeastern states. It is the vision of the Prime Minster to provide air connectivity to each corner of the country and we are working in collaboration with each state to materialize it. Not only the major cities but the advanced landing grounds in the remote areas of tier 2 and tier 3 cities will also be connected.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 11:36 IST

