GOI Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 30,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.69% Government Security 2024 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method, (ii) 7.10% Government Security 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method, (iii) 7.54% Government Security 2036 for a notified amount of Rs11,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method and (iv) 7.40% Government Security 2062 for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 Crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 Crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on December 02, 2022. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

