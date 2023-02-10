Enterprise International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 2.47 croreNet Loss of Enterprise International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.472.05 20 OPM %-4.05-12.68 -PBDT0.01-0.07 LP PBT-0.01-0.09 89 NP-0.01-0.10 90
