Star Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 76.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 115.75 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills rose 76.94% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 115.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.7593.1921.8010.7828.6012.7927.3011.4212.747.20

