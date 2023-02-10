JUST IN
SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 76.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 115.75 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills rose 76.94% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 115.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales115.7593.19 24 OPM %21.8010.78 -PBDT28.6012.79 124 PBT27.3011.42 139 NP12.747.20 77

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:29 IST

