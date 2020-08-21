EPFO Subscriber Base Increases By Around 8.47 Lakh Members In First Quarter Of FY21

The provisional payroll data published by EPFO revealed that the subscriber base of EPFO increased by around 8.47 lakh members during the first quarter of FY21. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had adversely affected the enrolments in the month of April and May 2020.

The month of June has seen speedy recovery with addition of 6.55 lakh net subscribers registering a sharp 280% month on month growth. Under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) backed by a Government of India guarantee, Banks from Public & Private Sectors have sanctioned loans worth over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore as of 18th August, 2020, of which more than Rs 1 lakh crore has already been disbursed. The ECLGS was announced by the Government as a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, to mitigate the distress caused by lockdown due to COVID-19 by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.

