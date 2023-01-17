JUST IN
HDFC Bank update on scheme of amalgamation
Equitas Holdings receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Equitas Holdings announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Division II, Chennai Bench (NCLT) vide its order pronounced on 12 January 2023 has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Equitas Holdings (Transferor Company/EHL) and Equitas Small Finance Bank (Transferee Company/ESFBL) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The Appointed Date for the said Amalgamation is 01 January 2023.

The Scheme shall become effective upon filing of the certified copy of the order passed by Hon'ble NCLT with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu by the Transferor and Transferee Companies which shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 09:18 IST

