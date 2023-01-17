Adani Power update on acquisition of D B Power

Adani Power and D B Power have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as 15 February 2023, for achieving the closing the transaction for acquisition of D B Power.

Adani Power has agreed to acquire D B Power, which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at District Jangir Champa in Chhattisgarh.

D B Power has long and medium term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India and has been operating its facilities profitably.

