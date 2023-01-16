Suven Pharmaceuticals receives credit ratings from CRISIL

-
-
Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the bank facilities of the company.Facilities Rating Long term bank facilities
CRISIL A+/ Watch Developing (placed on rating watch with developing implications) Short term bank facilities CRISIL A1+/ Watch Developing (placed on rating watch with developing implications)
