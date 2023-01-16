Suven Pharmaceuticals receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the bank facilities of the company.

Facilities Rating Long term bank facilities

CRISIL A+/ Watch Developing (placed on rating watch with developing implications) Short term bank facilities CRISIL A1+/ Watch Developing (placed on rating watch with developing implications)

